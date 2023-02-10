Roundball Wrap: February 10, 2023

EUGENE, Ore. – We experienced technical difficulties during our February 10th episode of "Roundball Wrap". We will not have any video available, however scores from around the area will be listed below.
6A Boys:
Sheldon 54, North Medford 50
Grants Pass 73, South Eugene
Willamette 56, Roseburg 47
6A Girls:
Sheldon 50, North Medford 22
Willamette 44, Roseburg 22
5A Boys:
Churchill 61, Eagle Point 56
North Eugene 89, Crater 62
Ashland 57, Springfield 30
West Albany 58. Central 53
South Albany 40, Silverton 37
Corvallis 60, Lebanon 52
Woodburn 59, Crescent Valley 57
5A Girls:
Eagle Point 54, Churchill 52
Crater 70, North Eugene 23
Springfield 81, Ashland 25
Crescent Valley 59, Woodburn 25
Corvallis 69, Lebanon 60
Central 60, West Albany 32
South Albany 34, Silverton 33
4A Boys:
Junction City 56, Marist Catholic
North Bend 60, Cottage Grove 47
Marshfield 60, Newport 55
4A Girls:
Cottage Grove 45, North Bend 38
Marist Catholic 39, Junction City 37
3A Boys:
Creswell 60, Sisters 41
Douglas 56, South Umpqua 48
Coquille 63, Glide 22
3A Girls:
Elmira 50, Siuslaw 21
Creswell 61, Sisters 35
Coquille 50, Glide 18
2A Boys:
Oakland 58, Lowell 27
Bandon 60, Monroe 45
2A Girls:
Bandon 41, Monroe/Alsea 29
Oakland 47, Lowell 40
1A Boys:
Crow 41, McKenzie 27
Umpqua Valley Christian 58, Camas Valley 51
Myrtle Point 56, New Hope Christian 43
North Douglas 54, Days Creek 32
Elkton 61, Pacific 20
Riddle 84, Yoncalla 74
1A Girls:
Crow 48, McKenzie 15
Umpqua Valley Christian 56, Camas Valley 28
North Douglas 56, Days Creek 35
Yoncalla 54, Riddle 13
Myrtle Point 44, New Hope Christian 30
Elkton 42, Pacific 17