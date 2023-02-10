 Skip to main content
Roundball Wrap: February 10, 2023

High school sports

EUGENE, Ore. – We experienced technical difficulties during our February 10th episode of "Roundball Wrap". We will not have any video available, however scores from around the area will be listed below.

6A Boys:

Sheldon 54, North Medford 50

Grants Pass 73, South Eugene

Willamette 56, Roseburg 47

6A Girls:

Sheldon 50, North Medford 22

Willamette 44, Roseburg 22

5A Boys:

Churchill 61, Eagle Point 56

North Eugene 89, Crater 62

Ashland 57, Springfield 30

West Albany 58. Central 53

South Albany 40, Silverton 37

Corvallis 60, Lebanon 52

Woodburn 59, Crescent Valley 57

5A Girls:

Eagle Point 54, Churchill 52

Crater 70, North Eugene 23

Springfield 81, Ashland 25

Crescent Valley 59, Woodburn 25

Corvallis 69, Lebanon 60

Central 60, West Albany 32

South Albany 34, Silverton 33

4A Boys:

Junction City 56, Marist Catholic

North Bend 60, Cottage Grove 47

Marshfield 60, Newport 55

4A Girls:

Cottage Grove 45, North Bend 38

Marist Catholic 39, Junction City 37

3A Boys:

Creswell 60, Sisters 41

Douglas 56, South Umpqua 48

Coquille 63, Glide 22

3A Girls:

Elmira 50, Siuslaw 21

Creswell 61, Sisters 35

Coquille 50, Glide 18

2A Boys:

Oakland 58, Lowell 27

Bandon 60, Monroe 45

2A Girls:

Bandon 41, Monroe/Alsea 29

Oakland 47, Lowell 40

1A Boys:

Crow 41, McKenzie 27

Umpqua Valley Christian 58, Camas Valley 51

Myrtle Point 56, New Hope Christian 43

North Douglas 54, Days Creek 32

Elkton 61, Pacific 20

Riddle 84, Yoncalla 74

1A Girls:

Crow 48, McKenzie 15

Umpqua Valley Christian 56, Camas Valley 28

North Douglas 56, Days Creek 35

Yoncalla 54, Riddle 13

Myrtle Point 44, New Hope Christian 30

Elkton 42, Pacific 17

