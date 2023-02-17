Roundball Wrap: February 17, 2023

EUGENE, Ore. – Episode 7 of "Roundball Wrap" is in the books. Scores from around the league are posted below:
6A Boys:
Roseburg 88, South Eugene 71
South Medford 62, Willamette 52
Grants Pass 58, Sheldon 37
6A Girls:
Grants Pass 54, Sheldon 41
South Medford 78, Willamette 42
South Eugene 56, Roseburg 37
5A Boys:
Churchill 69, Crater 57
Thurston 63, Eagle Point 44
North Eugene 42, Ashland 36
Central 67, Crescent Valley 59
South Albany 65, West Albany 61
Lebanon 51, McKay 42
Corvallis 42, Silverton 38
5A Girls:
Crater 73, Churchill 27
Eagle Point 43, Thurston 32
North Eugene 53, Ashland 16
Lebanon 71, McKay 25
Crescent Valley 57, Central 38
Silverton 61, Corvallis 29
South Albany 50, West Albany 33
4A Boys:
Marist Catholic 56, Cottage Grove 52
Marshfield 64, North Bend 55
4A Girls:
Marist Catholic 57, Cottage Grove 27
Marshfield 49, North Bend 13
3A Girls:
Creswell 58, Harrisburg 37
2A Boys:
Oakland 60, East Linn Christian Academy 52
2A Girls:
Central Linn 55, Oakridge 23
1A Boys:
Myrtle Point 68, Days Creek 60
North Douglas 63, Elkton 47
1A Girls:
North Douglas 63, New Hope Christian 30
Umpqua Valley Christian 52, Myrtle Point 38