 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roundball Wrap: February 17, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore. – Episode 7 of "Roundball Wrap" is in the books. Scores from around the league are posted below:

6A Boys:

Roseburg 88, South Eugene 71

South Medford 62, Willamette 52

Grants Pass 58, Sheldon 37

6A Girls:

Grants Pass 54, Sheldon 41

South Medford 78, Willamette 42

South Eugene 56, Roseburg 37

5A Boys:

Churchill 69, Crater 57

Thurston 63, Eagle Point 44

North Eugene 42, Ashland 36

Central 67, Crescent Valley 59

South Albany 65, West Albany 61

Lebanon 51, McKay 42

Corvallis 42, Silverton 38

5A Girls:

Crater 73, Churchill 27

Eagle Point 43, Thurston 32

North Eugene 53, Ashland 16

Lebanon 71, McKay 25

Crescent Valley 57, Central 38

Silverton 61, Corvallis 29

South Albany 50, West Albany 33

4A Boys:

Marist Catholic 56, Cottage Grove 52

Marshfield 64, North Bend 55

4A Girls:

Marist Catholic 57, Cottage Grove 27

Marshfield 49, North Bend 13

3A Girls:

Creswell 58, Harrisburg 37

2A Boys:

Oakland 60, East Linn Christian Academy 52

2A Girls:

Central Linn 55, Oakridge 23

1A Boys:

Myrtle Point 68, Days Creek 60

North Douglas 63, Elkton 47

1A Girls:

North Douglas 63, New Hope Christian 30

Umpqua Valley Christian 52, Myrtle Point 38

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

Recommended for you