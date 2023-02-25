 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roundball Wrap: February 24, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE-- It's the final episode of "Roundball Wrap" of 2023. Thank you for watching all season long.

Our coverage does not end, we will continue to follow teams as they make a push towards a state championship.

Scores from February 24 below:

6A Boys:

South Medford 113, South Eugene 70

Sheldon 65, Roseburg 53

6A Girls:

Sheldon 60, Roseburg 50

Willamette 67, North Medford 47

South Medford 72, South Eugene 18

5A Boys:

Thurston 48, Crater 45

Eagle Point 42, Springfield 28

Woodburn 58, Lebanon 40

South Albany 59, Corvallis 44

West Albany 56, Crescent Valley 41

5A Girls:

Crater 70, Thurston 17

Springfield 57, Eagle Point 33

Lebanon 80, Woodburn 45

Crescent Valley 53, West Albany 36

South Albany 59, Corvallis 37

3A Girls:

Sutherlin 52, Jefferson 36

2A Girls:

Monroe/Alsea 36, Knappa 26

Western Christian 57, Oakridge 44

Stanfield 60, Oakland 22

1A Girls:

North Douglas 64, Trinity Lutheran 43

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

Recommended for you