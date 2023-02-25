Roundball Wrap: February 24, 2023

EUGENE-- It's the final episode of "Roundball Wrap" of 2023. Thank you for watching all season long.
Our coverage does not end, we will continue to follow teams as they make a push towards a state championship.
Scores from February 24 below:
6A Boys:
South Medford 113, South Eugene 70
Sheldon 65, Roseburg 53
6A Girls:
Sheldon 60, Roseburg 50
Willamette 67, North Medford 47
South Medford 72, South Eugene 18
5A Boys:
Thurston 48, Crater 45
Eagle Point 42, Springfield 28
Woodburn 58, Lebanon 40
South Albany 59, Corvallis 44
West Albany 56, Crescent Valley 41
5A Girls:
Crater 70, Thurston 17
Springfield 57, Eagle Point 33
Lebanon 80, Woodburn 45
Crescent Valley 53, West Albany 36
South Albany 59, Corvallis 37
3A Girls:
Sutherlin 52, Jefferson 36
2A Girls:
Monroe/Alsea 36, Knappa 26
Western Christian 57, Oakridge 44
Stanfield 60, Oakland 22
1A Girls:
North Douglas 64, Trinity Lutheran 43