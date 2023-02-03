 Skip to main content
Roundball Wrap: February 3, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore. – Week #5 of Roundball Wrap is complete. The playoff push is here.

Scores from around the area below:

6A Boys:

North Medford 97, South Eugene 65

South Medford 61, Sheldon 51

Grants Pass 58, Willamette 24

6A Girls:

South Medford 59, Sheldon 50

North Medford 39, South Eugene 36

Willamette 49, Grants Pass 31

5A Boys:

Ashland 54, Thurston 39

Crater 72, Springfield 37

North Eugene 72, Eagle Point 46

Corvallis 62, Dallas 24

Central 56, South Albany 55

Silverton 49, Lebanon 43

Crescent Valley 51, McKay 27

5A Girls:

Thurston 54, Ashland 22

Springfield 47, Crater 42

North Eugene 42, Eagle Point 36

Woodburn 34, West Albany 27

Silverton 60, Lebanon 53

South Albany 44, Central 39

Corvallis 54, Dallas 24

Crescent Valley 69, McKay 44

4A Boys:

Marist Catholic 68, North Bend 42

Junction City 68, Marshfield 31

4A Girls:

Marist Catholic 51, North Bend 29

Marshfield 54, Junction City 30

3A Boys:

La Pine 62, Siuslaw 55

Pleasant Hill 56, Elmira 28

South Umpqua 67, Glide 64

Coquille 41, Sutherlin 31

Creswell 65, Santiam Christian 27

3A Girls:

La Pine 36, Siuslaw 4

Pleasant Hill 41, Elmira 19

Sutherlin 61, Coquille 41

Santiam Christian 74, Creswell 51

2A Boys:

Lowell 51, Waldport 18

2A Girls:

Oakridge 57, Bandon 24

Waldport 49, Lowell 40

1A Boys:

Elkton 68, Camas Valley 24

North Douglas 78, Riddle 30

Days Creek 47, Myrtle Point 43

C.S Lewis Academy 54, McKenzie 32

1A Girls:

North Douglas 85, Riddle 14

Myrtle Point 41, Days Creek 30

Elkton 42, Camas Valley 16

C.S Lewis Academy 34, McKenzie 10

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

