Roundball Wrap: February 3, 2023

EUGENE, Ore. – Week #5 of Roundball Wrap is complete. The playoff push is here.
Scores from around the area below:
6A Boys:
North Medford 97, South Eugene 65
South Medford 61, Sheldon 51
Grants Pass 58, Willamette 24
6A Girls:
South Medford 59, Sheldon 50
North Medford 39, South Eugene 36
Willamette 49, Grants Pass 31
5A Boys:
Ashland 54, Thurston 39
Crater 72, Springfield 37
North Eugene 72, Eagle Point 46
Corvallis 62, Dallas 24
Central 56, South Albany 55
Silverton 49, Lebanon 43
Crescent Valley 51, McKay 27
5A Girls:
Thurston 54, Ashland 22
Springfield 47, Crater 42
North Eugene 42, Eagle Point 36
Woodburn 34, West Albany 27
Silverton 60, Lebanon 53
South Albany 44, Central 39
Corvallis 54, Dallas 24
Crescent Valley 69, McKay 44
4A Boys:
Marist Catholic 68, North Bend 42
Junction City 68, Marshfield 31
4A Girls:
Marist Catholic 51, North Bend 29
Marshfield 54, Junction City 30
3A Boys:
La Pine 62, Siuslaw 55
Pleasant Hill 56, Elmira 28
South Umpqua 67, Glide 64
Coquille 41, Sutherlin 31
Creswell 65, Santiam Christian 27
3A Girls:
La Pine 36, Siuslaw 4
Pleasant Hill 41, Elmira 19
Sutherlin 61, Coquille 41
Santiam Christian 74, Creswell 51
2A Boys:
Lowell 51, Waldport 18
2A Girls:
Oakridge 57, Bandon 24
Waldport 49, Lowell 40
1A Boys:
Elkton 68, Camas Valley 24
North Douglas 78, Riddle 30
Days Creek 47, Myrtle Point 43
C.S Lewis Academy 54, McKenzie 32
1A Girls:
North Douglas 85, Riddle 14
Myrtle Point 41, Days Creek 30
Elkton 42, Camas Valley 16
C.S Lewis Academy 34, McKenzie 10