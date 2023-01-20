 Skip to main content
Roundball Wrap: January 20, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore. – Roundball Wrap Week #3 is in the books.

Here are scores from around the area:

6A Boys:

Grants Pass 69, South Eugene 51

Sheldon 59, North Medford 50

Roseburg 79, Willamette 63

6A Girls:

Sheldon 50, North Medford 34

Willamette 65, Roseburg 22

Grants Pass 58, South Eugene 12

5A Boys:

Churchill 68, Crater 52

Thurston 56, Eagle Point 42

North Eugene 63, Ashland 56

Marist Catholic 56, Springfield 43

5A Girls:

Crater 76, Churchill 38

Eagle Point 45, Thurston 39

North Eugene 66, Ashland 25

Springfield 61, Marist Catholic 25

4A Boys:

Cascade 80, Sweet Home 25

Philomath 64, Newport 20

Cottage Grove 72, Marshfield 54

Junction City 63, North Bend 32

4A Girls:

Philomath 54, Newport 37

Cascade 70, Sweet Home 20

Marshfield 56, Cottage Grove 43

Junction City 51, North Bend 24

3A Boys:

Siuslaw 51, Elmira 30

Sisters 51, Creswell 50

Harrisburg 56, Pleasant Hill 52

South Umpqua 73, Lakeview 62

Cascade Christian 76, Coquille 41

3A Girls:

Elmira 45, Siuslaw 18

Creswell 45, Sisters 29

Pleasant Hill 49, Harrisburg 18

Lakeview 50, South Umpqua 20

Coquille 45, Cascade Christian 33

2A Boys:

East Linn Christian Academy 54, Lowell 33

Oakland 46, Reedsport 18

Central Linn 69, Oakridge 47

2A Girls:

Lowell 52, East Linn Christian Academy 46

Oakland 47, Reedsport 12

Central Linn 45, Oakridge 31

1A Boys:

North Douglas 68, Powers 30

Myrtle Point 48, Elkton 46

New Hope Christian 74, Yoncalla 36

1A Girls:

North Douglas 55, Powers 31

Myrtle Point 45, Elkton 10

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

