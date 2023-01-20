Roundball Wrap: January 20, 2023

EUGENE, Ore. – Roundball Wrap Week #3 is in the books.
Here are scores from around the area:
6A Boys:
Grants Pass 69, South Eugene 51
Sheldon 59, North Medford 50
Roseburg 79, Willamette 63
6A Girls:
Sheldon 50, North Medford 34
Willamette 65, Roseburg 22
Grants Pass 58, South Eugene 12
5A Boys:
Churchill 68, Crater 52
Thurston 56, Eagle Point 42
North Eugene 63, Ashland 56
Marist Catholic 56, Springfield 43
5A Girls:
Crater 76, Churchill 38
Eagle Point 45, Thurston 39
North Eugene 66, Ashland 25
Springfield 61, Marist Catholic 25
4A Boys:
Cascade 80, Sweet Home 25
Philomath 64, Newport 20
Cottage Grove 72, Marshfield 54
Junction City 63, North Bend 32
4A Girls:
Philomath 54, Newport 37
Cascade 70, Sweet Home 20
Marshfield 56, Cottage Grove 43
Junction City 51, North Bend 24
3A Boys:
Siuslaw 51, Elmira 30
Sisters 51, Creswell 50
Harrisburg 56, Pleasant Hill 52
South Umpqua 73, Lakeview 62
Cascade Christian 76, Coquille 41
3A Girls:
Elmira 45, Siuslaw 18
Creswell 45, Sisters 29
Pleasant Hill 49, Harrisburg 18
Lakeview 50, South Umpqua 20
Coquille 45, Cascade Christian 33
2A Boys:
East Linn Christian Academy 54, Lowell 33
Oakland 46, Reedsport 18
Central Linn 69, Oakridge 47
2A Girls:
Lowell 52, East Linn Christian Academy 46
Oakland 47, Reedsport 12
Central Linn 45, Oakridge 31
1A Boys:
North Douglas 68, Powers 30
Myrtle Point 48, Elkton 46
New Hope Christian 74, Yoncalla 36
1A Girls:
North Douglas 55, Powers 31
Myrtle Point 45, Elkton 10