 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 10 ft at 15 seconds and northwest winds 10 to
15 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Roundball Wrap: January 27, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore. – Episode 4 of Roundball Wrap is complete. Here are scores from around the area:

6A Boys:

South Eugene 85, Roseburg 84

South Medford 87, Willamette 53

Sheldon 44, 40

6A Girls:

Grants Pass 57, Sheldon 43

South Medford 65, Willamette 49

Roseburg 49, South Eugene 38

5A Boys:

Ashland 52, Churchill 39

Thurston 54, Crater 52

Eagle Point 44, Springfield 35

5A Girls:

Churchill 55, Ashland 31

Crater 73, Thurston 32

Springfield 59, Eagle Point 54

4A Boys:

Philomath 59, Sweet Home 21

Marist Catholic 45, Marshfield 26

Junction City 62, Cottage Grove 36

4A Girls:

Philomath 58, Sweet Home 16

Junction City 51, Cottage Grove 29

Marist Catholic 43, Marshfield 41

3A Boys:

Santiam Christian 59, Taft 32

Sisters 51, Siuslaw 37

Harrisburg 44, Elmira 43

Creswell 61, La Pine 36

North Valley 73, South Umpqua 72

St. Mary's, Medford 65, Coquille 62

Cascade Christian 70, Sutherlin 22

3A Girls:

Santiam Christian 47, Taft 21

Sisters 34, Siuslaw 19

Harrisburg 43, Elmira 37

Creswell 64, La Pine 41

South Umpqua 60, North Valley 42

Sutherlin 45, Cascade Christian 31

Coquille 55, St. Mary's, Medford

1A Boys:

Myrtle Point 67, Riddle 30

North Douglas 74, New Hope Christian 31

Days Creek 66, Camas Valley 27

Elkton 59, Powers 24

Yoncalla 63, Glendale 56

1A Girls:

Camas Valley 32, Days Creek 25

Myrtle Point 51, Riddle 9

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

Recommended for you