Roundball Wrap: January 27, 2023

EUGENE, Ore. – Episode 4 of Roundball Wrap is complete. Here are scores from around the area:
6A Boys:
South Eugene 85, Roseburg 84
South Medford 87, Willamette 53
Sheldon 44, 40
6A Girls:
Grants Pass 57, Sheldon 43
South Medford 65, Willamette 49
Roseburg 49, South Eugene 38
5A Boys:
Ashland 52, Churchill 39
Thurston 54, Crater 52
Eagle Point 44, Springfield 35
5A Girls:
Churchill 55, Ashland 31
Crater 73, Thurston 32
Springfield 59, Eagle Point 54
4A Boys:
Philomath 59, Sweet Home 21
Marist Catholic 45, Marshfield 26
Junction City 62, Cottage Grove 36
4A Girls:
Philomath 58, Sweet Home 16
Junction City 51, Cottage Grove 29
Marist Catholic 43, Marshfield 41
3A Boys:
Santiam Christian 59, Taft 32
Sisters 51, Siuslaw 37
Harrisburg 44, Elmira 43
Creswell 61, La Pine 36
North Valley 73, South Umpqua 72
St. Mary's, Medford 65, Coquille 62
Cascade Christian 70, Sutherlin 22
3A Girls:
Santiam Christian 47, Taft 21
Sisters 34, Siuslaw 19
Harrisburg 43, Elmira 37
Creswell 64, La Pine 41
South Umpqua 60, North Valley 42
Sutherlin 45, Cascade Christian 31
Coquille 55, St. Mary's, Medford
1A Boys:
Myrtle Point 67, Riddle 30
North Douglas 74, New Hope Christian 31
Days Creek 66, Camas Valley 27
Elkton 59, Powers 24
Yoncalla 63, Glendale 56
1A Girls:
Camas Valley 32, Days Creek 25
Myrtle Point 51, Riddle 9