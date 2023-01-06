Roundball Wrap: January 6 2023

EUGENE, Ore. – Week 1 of Roundball Wrap is in the books.
Here are the scores from January 6:
6A Boys
Roseburg 86, Aloha 41
6A Girls
Sheldon 57, Sherwood 33
Roseburg 45, Aloha 34
5A Boys
Ashland 54, Thurston 51
North Eugene 74, Eagle Point 41
Crater 61, Springfield 44
5A Girls
Thurston 47, Ashland 45
Springfield 46, Crater 41
North Eugene 47, Eagle Point 40
4A Boys
Henley 49, Marist Catholic 48
Junction City 60, Hidden Valley 32
Pleasant Hill 58, Sweet Home 56
Mazama 59, North Bend 45
Marshfield 53, Klamath Union 47
Cottage Grove 62, Phoenix 61
4A Girls
Henley 54, Marist Catholic 41
Pleasant Hill 48, Sweet Home 18
Junction City 46, Hidden Valley 29
Marshfield 53, Klamath Union 44
Phoenix 44, North Bend 19
Mazama 50, Cottage Grove 15
3A Boys
Santiam Christian 60, Taft 35
Sisters 43, Siuslaw 29
Creswell 65, La Pine 35
Harrisburg 43, Elmira 38
South Umpqua 73, Glide 28
Coquille 67, Sutherlin 52
3A Girls
Santiam Christian 56, Taft 30
Sisters 41, Siuslaw 9
Elmira 34, Harrisburg 31
Creswell 59, La Pine 23
Sutherlin 68, Coquille 37
2A Boys
Waldport 44, Reedsport 38
Oakridge 71, Toledo 50
Oakland 47, Bandon 35
Monroe 51, Lowell 48
2A Girls
Bandon 45, Oakland 33
Monroe/Alsea 38, Lowell 28
Waldport 38, Reedsport 16
Oakridge 67, Toledo 37
1A Boys
Myrtle Point 77, Yoncalla 33
North Douglas 84, Pacific 16
Elkton 55, New Hope Christian 27
1A Girls
North Douglas 60, Pacific 10
Myrtle Point 44, Yoncalla 18