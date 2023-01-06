Roundball Wrap: January 6 2023

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 16 ft at 12 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&