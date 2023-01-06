 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 16 ft at 12 seconds
and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

Roundball Wrap: January 6 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore. – Week 1 of Roundball Wrap is in the books.

Here are the scores from January 6:

6A Boys

Roseburg 86, Aloha 41

6A Girls

Sheldon 57, Sherwood 33

Roseburg 45, Aloha 34

5A Boys

Ashland 54, Thurston 51

North Eugene 74, Eagle Point 41

Crater 61, Springfield 44

5A Girls

Thurston 47, Ashland 45

Springfield 46, Crater 41

North Eugene 47, Eagle Point 40

4A Boys

Henley 49, Marist Catholic 48

Junction City 60, Hidden Valley 32

Pleasant Hill 58, Sweet Home 56

Mazama 59, North Bend 45

Marshfield 53, Klamath Union 47

Cottage Grove 62, Phoenix 61

4A Girls

Henley 54, Marist Catholic 41

Pleasant Hill 48, Sweet Home 18

Junction City 46, Hidden Valley 29

Marshfield 53, Klamath Union 44

Phoenix 44, North Bend 19

Mazama 50, Cottage Grove 15

3A Boys

Santiam Christian 60, Taft 35

Sisters 43, Siuslaw 29

Creswell 65, La Pine 35

Harrisburg 43, Elmira 38

South Umpqua 73, Glide 28

Coquille 67, Sutherlin 52

3A Girls

Santiam Christian 56, Taft 30

Sisters 41, Siuslaw 9

Elmira 34, Harrisburg 31

Creswell 59, La Pine 23

Sutherlin 68, Coquille 37

2A Boys

Waldport 44, Reedsport 38

Oakridge 71, Toledo 50

Oakland 47, Bandon 35

Monroe 51, Lowell 48

2A Girls

Bandon 45, Oakland 33

Monroe/Alsea 38, Lowell 28

Waldport 38, Reedsport 16

Oakridge 67, Toledo 37

1A Boys

Myrtle Point 77, Yoncalla 33

North Douglas 84, Pacific 16

Elkton 55, New Hope Christian 27

1A Girls

North Douglas 60, Pacific 10

Myrtle Point 44, Yoncalla 18

