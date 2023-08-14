San Francisco Giants call up former Beav Wade Meckler

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali--- Former Beaver outfielder Wade Meckler has been called up by the San Francisco Giants.
The news was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Meckler was an eighth-round selection in 2022.
His ascent to the big leagues has been nothing short of speedy. After being selected by the Giants, Meckler started at the Arizona Complex League. He was then promoted to Low-A San Jose. In 2023, he started in High-A with a short stint with the Eugene Emeralds. With the Ems, he only had 87 plate appearances before his promotion to AA Richmond. He was quickly promoted again, this time to AAA Sacramento. Now, he will suit up for the Giants.
All-in-all, Meckler has gone just 394 plate appearances in the minors before being called up to the bigs.