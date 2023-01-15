 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO
4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 12 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 8 AM PST Sunday. Small Craft
Advisory, from 8 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Seahawks tease upset, but fall to 49ers in NFL Wild Card Round

  • Updated
  • 0
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Jeff Wilson Jr. #22 of the San Francisco 49ers gets tripped up by Quandre Diggs #6 of the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

 Thearon W. Henderson

SANTA CLARA, Calif.---  The Seattle Seahawks teased an upset in Santa Clara on Saturday afternoon with a 17-16 lead at half, but ultimately fell to the 49ers 41-23.

San Francisco took a 10-0 lead to start the game, but Seattle clawed their way back in and took the lead. Geno Smith payed a huge part in that, completing nine of 10 attempts, including a touchdown pass to DK Metcalf.

That lead, however, would not last for long. The 49ers scored 25 unanswered points in the second half. The shift in momentum came on a lost fumble by Smith down 23-17. 

49ers' Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy had a slow first half, but finished the game with 18 of 30 completed passes for 332 yards. 

49ers defeat the Seahawks at home and advance to the NFC Divisional Round. 

