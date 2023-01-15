Seahawks tease upset, but fall to 49ers in NFL Wild Card Round

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--- The Seattle Seahawks teased an upset in Santa Clara on Saturday afternoon with a 17-16 lead at half, but ultimately fell to the 49ers 41-23.
San Francisco took a 10-0 lead to start the game, but Seattle clawed their way back in and took the lead. Geno Smith payed a huge part in that, completing nine of 10 attempts, including a touchdown pass to DK Metcalf.
That lead, however, would not last for long. The 49ers scored 25 unanswered points in the second half. The shift in momentum came on a lost fumble by Smith down 23-17.
49ers' Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy had a slow first half, but finished the game with 18 of 30 completed passes for 332 yards.
49ers defeat the Seahawks at home and advance to the NFC Divisional Round.