Sheldon and West Linn to rematch for state title, Thurston falls in semifinal

EUGENE, Ore--- The undefeated Sheldon Irish will put the perfect record (12-0) to the test in the 6A State Championship.
Sheldon defeated Tualatin, 28-14, in the 6A semifinal on Friday. The win ensures Sheldon a spot in the 6A State Championship against West Linn High School, a team that Sheldon beat on September 8.
The Irish will play West Linn at Hillsboro Stadium on Friday, November 25. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.
Thurston High fell to Summit, 41-14. The loss ends Thurston's season at the 5A semifinal.