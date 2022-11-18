 Skip to main content
Sheldon and West Linn to rematch for state title, Thurston falls in semifinal

  • Updated
  • 0
Teitum Tuioti

EUGENE, Ore--- The undefeated Sheldon Irish will put the perfect record (12-0) to the test in the 6A State Championship. 

Sheldon defeated Tualatin, 28-14, in the 6A semifinal on Friday. The win ensures Sheldon a spot in the 6A State Championship against West Linn High School, a team that Sheldon beat on September 8. 

The Irish will play West Linn at Hillsboro Stadium on Friday, November 25. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.

Thurston High fell to Summit, 41-14. The loss ends Thurston's season at the 5A semifinal. 

