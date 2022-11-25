Sheldon falls to West Linn in 6A State Championship, 23-14

HILLSBORO, Ore--- The Sheldon Irish nearly completed a 20-point comeback in the 6A State Championship football game on Friday. Ultimately, West Linn claimed the 2022 State Championship with a 23-14 win.
Sheldon fell down 20-0 by the early minutes of the 2nd quarter. Sheldon would string together defensive stop after defensive stop before making it 20-14 in the 4th.
West Linn hit a clutch, 35-yard field goal with 3:44 left in the 4th to secure the win.
Sheldon suffers its first and only defeat of the season.