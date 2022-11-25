 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds and southwest winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds will occur Saturday night.
Multiple distant swells will cross the waters through this
weekend. There may be times where seas drop below 10 feet for
several hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Sheldon falls to West Linn in 6A State Championship, 23-14

West Linn State Championship

HILLSBORO, Ore--- The Sheldon Irish nearly completed a 20-point comeback in the 6A State Championship football game on Friday. Ultimately, West Linn claimed the 2022 State Championship with a 23-14 win. 

Sheldon fell down 20-0 by the early minutes of the 2nd quarter. Sheldon would string together defensive stop after defensive stop before making it 20-14 in the 4th. 

West Linn hit a clutch, 35-yard field goal with 3:44 left in the 4th to secure the win. 

Sheldon suffers its first and only defeat of the season.

