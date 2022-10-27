 Skip to main content
Sheldon Football completes perfect regular season, wins conference championship

Sheldon undefeated

SALEM, Ore--- Sheldon's 41-0 win over West Salem on Thursday was much more than a regular win. With the victory, Sheldon took full ownership of the Southwest Conference championship and completed an undefeated regular season. 

The Irish finish the season 8-0. Since a win over West Linn on September 8, Sheldon has not given up more than six points in any game. In that span, the Irish have not failed to score at least 41 points in a game. 

Sheldon now awaits the brackets to be finalized for the 6A playoffs. The first round will be held on November 4 and 5. 

