Sheldon, Lebanon Softball advance to 6A/5A State Championships

Sheldon, Lebanon Softball advance to 6A/5A State Championships

Sheldon Softball will play in the 6A State Championship after defeating Sherwood, 2-0, in the semifinal. 

No. 1-seed Sheldon, which only has one loss on the season, will play against No. 2-seed Oregon City. The game will be on Saturday, June 3, at Jane Sanders Stadium. The time for the game is to be determined. 

No. 3-seed Lebanon will play in the 5A State Championship after defeating No. 2-seed Bend, 4-3. 

Lebanon will play the winner of No. 1-seed Dallas/Perrydale vs No. 4-seed Wilsonville. 

That game will also be on June 3, at Jane Sanders. The first pitch time is still to be determined. 

