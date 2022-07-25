Sheldon to host special needs football camp

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Sheldon High School Football team is set to host its annual football camp for students with special needs.
The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 12 at Dennis Ludwig Stadium on the Sheldon High School campus.
It's the first time in two years the team is holding its special needs camp due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Anytime you can connect your players to the community, you're winning," head coach Josh Line said. "You're doing what you're supposed to do which is to create opportunities for our players to grow into selfless human beings. There's no better way to do that than to invite kids in the community and into our facility and give them an experience that they may not have but once a year."
Each camper will go through football drills with a senior buddy followed by a camp barbecue and dessert.
Each student will also take home a game jersey.
"It's all about having fun and providing opportunities that these people in our community may not always have," Line said. "It's also an opportunity for our parents to say 'hey go have fun with these guys.' They get a little bit of a break and get to sit back and watch and have fun watching their child have a fun morning."
Click here to sign up.