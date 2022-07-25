 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 97 to 103 expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds
temperatures on Thursday. Overnight lows are expected to be in
the upper 50s to lower 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Sheldon to host special needs football camp

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Sheldon High School Football team is set to host its annual football camp for students with special needs.

The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 12 at Dennis Ludwig Stadium on the Sheldon High School campus.

It's the first time in two years the team is holding its special needs camp due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Anytime you can connect your players to the community, you're winning," head coach Josh Line said. "You're doing what you're supposed to do which is to create opportunities for our players to grow into selfless human beings. There's no better way to do that than to invite kids in the community and into our facility and give them an experience that they may not have but once a year."

Each camper will go through football drills with a senior buddy followed by a camp barbecue and dessert.

Each student will also take home a game jersey.

"It's all about having fun and providing opportunities that these people in our community may not always have," Line said. "It's also an opportunity for our parents to say 'hey go have fun with these guys.' They get a little bit of a break and get to sit back and watch and have fun watching their child have a fun morning."

Click here to sign up.

