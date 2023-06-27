Sheldon's Payton Burnham OSAA 6A Pitcher of the Year, Faulconer Coach of Year

EUGENE, Ore--- Sheldon Softball pitcher Payton Burnham and head coach Mike Faulconer have taken the OSAA 6A Pitcher of the Year and Coach of the year. OSAA made the announcement on Tuesday.
The awards for Burnham and Faulconer come following Sheldon's 2023 6A State Championship (1-0 vs Oregon City). The Irish finished the season with only one loss (25-1).
Below, the full list of 6A honors as announced by the OSAA:
6A
Player of the Year
Abby Carsley - 12 - McMinnville
Pitcher of the Year
Payton Burnham - 11 - Sheldon
Coach of the Year
Mike Faulconer - Sheldon
Pitcher
First team
Payton Burnham - 11 - Sheldon
Lily Riley - 11 - Oregon City
Rowan Thompson - 11 - South Salem
Second team
Destiny Cornwell - 10 - Sherwood
Amanda Peterson - 12 - Southridge
Third team
Gabby Urban - 11 - North Medford
Delaney Hoyle - 11 - Lakeridge
Mackenzie Bekofsky-11-McMinnville
Honorable mention
Gracie Huston -11 - Central Catholic
Macy Witt - 11 - Tigard
Lily Emrich - 12 - Cleveland
Lilly Ferres - 12 - Roosevelt
Catcher
First team
Abby Carsley - 12 - McMinnville
Kinley Pappas - 11 - Sheldon
Second team
Karen Spadafora - 12 - Tigard
Isabelle Brauckmiller - 12 - Franklin
Third team
Ella Kiehl - 12 - Nelson
Heather Ebner - 12 - McNary
Honorable mention
Sofia Cherry - 11 - Westview
Mackenzie Scott - 12 - South Salem
Infield
First team
Ashley Goodale- 12 - Mountainside
Ali Martinez - 11 - McNary
Allyson Nordling - 12 - Oregon City
Alexa Medley - 11 - Grants Pass
Brooke Peterson - 11- Sheldon
Second team
Sierra Llamas - 10 - Southridge
Elizabeth Brauckmiller - 12 - Franklin
LaTerra Foster - Frison - 10 - Gresham
Evyn Morriss - 11 - Westview
Margo McManus - 12 - McMinnville
Kaimalino Ingram - 12 - Forest Grove
Third team
Ella Dardis - 11- Tigard
Mya Ward - 10 - West Salem
Gloria Can Vazquez - 12 - McDaniel
June Woster - 12 - South Medford
Avery Coffin - 11 - Sheldon
Gina Allen - 12 - Oregon City
Honorable mention
Brooklyn Mills - 11 - Newberg
Kaylie Christopoher - 12 - Nelson
Kailen Steffek - 9 - Cleveland
Sofia Forbito - 10 - Nelson
Daisha Cornwell - 9 - Sherwood
Jordan Ingram - 12 - Forest Grove
DP/Utility
First team
Sophia Groshong - 11 - Westview
Natalie Macik - 9 - McNary
Second team
Avery Rust - 10 - TIgard
Third team
Kaylee Dinger - 10 - McMinnville
Honorable mention
Abby Langan -Forbes - 11 - South Eugene
Outfield
First team
Samara Miles - 12 - North Medford
Ailee Young -12 - Nelson
Meara Sain - 12 - Sheldon
Berkleigh Tuck - 10 - Jesuit
Second team
Addi Garrison - 12 - Westview
Jaydn Puncochar - 11 - Forest Grove
Lia Komitor - 11 - Lake Oswego
Kiarra Webb - 12 - Roosevelt
Third team
Ally Pagel - 11 - Oregon City
Leah Emerson - 10 - Barlow
Violet Siegel - 9 - McNary
Nicole Ledendecker - 11 - South Medford
Honorable mention
Mia Zachary - 12 - West Salem
Libby Hardee - 12 - McMinnville
Ellie Joseph - 10 - Oregon City
Maisy Schindler - 9 – Sherwood
5A
Player of the Year
Christine Berg, Lebanon, 12
Pitcher of the Year
Kadence Morrison, Dallas, 11
Coach of the Year
Brandi Jackson, Dallas
First team
Pitcher
Kadence Morrison, Dallas, 11
Addisen Fisher, Bend, 11
Alivia Holden, Lebanon, 12
Catcher
Maddie Holly, Wilsonville, 11
Hannah Jensen, Corvallis, 12
Infield
Christine Berg, Lebanon, 12
Grace Wilson, Wilsonville, 11
Taylor Kenworthy, Crater, 12
McKenna Kraft, Canby, 12
Allison Parker, Bend, 12
Outfield
Ava Carrol, Canby, 12
Gracie Goewey, Bend, 12
Serena Hattori, West Albany, 11
Alyssa Kilbane, Crater, 12
DH/Utility
Glory Pistole, Ashland, 11
Second team
Pitcher
Alexis Perez, Crater, 11
Jessica Cracknell, Rex Putnam,12
Holland Jensen, Corvallis, 11
Catcher
Bailey Tovey, Thurston, 12
Sophie Weathers, Bend, 12
Infield
Brooklyn Lick, Ridgeview, 10
Hailey Waldon, Eagle Point, 12
Taylor Aldrich, Bend, 10
Jocelyn Hanan, Eagle Point, 11
Kaelyn Golden, Dallas, 11
Outfield
Abigail Kessler, Crescent Valley, 10
Taylor Hadden, Wilsonville, 12
Amanda Hammer, Eagle Point, 9
Sadie Decker, Thurston, 12
DH/Utility
Natalie Just, Canby, 12
Third team
Pitcher
Anna Jardin, Wilsonville, 12
Tayha DeGrande, Ridgeview, 12
Catcher
Genevieve Osburg, Lebanon, 10
Lilli Reid. Crater, 12
Infield
Emma Sheets, Lebanon, 11
Gabby Montes, Thurston, 10
Alexis Mulligan, Lebanon, 11
Madison Price, Hillsboro, 10
Tessa Hobein, Ashland, 11
Outfield
Shyla Nunes, Bend, 12
Hannah Jimenez, Lebanon, 11
Mary Matthews, Wilsonville, 11
Payton Schwab, Crater, 11
Brylie Parks, Silverton, 11
DH/Utility
Lauren Glasser, Bend, 10
Honorable mention
Pitcher
Rylee Morris, Redmond, 10
Kasey Ogan, Thurston, 10
Catcher
Chloe Reams, Ridgeview, 11
Madison Bigej, Canby, 10
Outfield
Kate Kofstad, Silverton, 11
Adie McArthur, West Albany, 11
Avery Whiteaker, Rex Putnam, 9
Avery Arment, Caldera, 10
Caylie Alderman, Ridgeview, 12
DH/Utility
Jet Hovey, Bend, 11
3A
Player of the Year
Myleigh Cooper, Scio, 10
Pitcher of the Year
Ayla Davies, Burns, 11
Coach of the Year
Robert Medley, Burns
Pitcher
First team
Ayla Davies, Burns, 11
Tyler McNeley, Lakeview, 12
Briley Ingram, Yamhill-Carlton, 12
Second team
Violet Richardson, South Umpqua, 12
Kaya Taylor, Harrisburg, 11
Aimee Myers, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa, 11
Third team
Mary Crosby, Valley Catholic, 10
Bella Black, Pleasant Hill, 11
Rachel Baumholtz, Dayton, 9
Honorable mention
Nayeli Hart, Jefferson, 11
Alex Saunders, Banks, 12
Paige Dillard, Corbett, 12
Catcher
First team
Merissa Medley, Burns, 12
Cam Dalke, Scio, 9
Second team
Dorothy Adair, Yamhill-Carlton, 12
Montana Love, South Umpqua, 12
Third team
Gabby Bauer, Valley Catholic, 10
Shyanne Fenley, Pleasant Hill, 12
Honorable mention
Brylee Davis, Banks, 9
Infield
First team
Lexiss Antle, Yamhill-Carlton, 12
Aaliyah Gaboriault, Harrisburg, 12
Chloe Bauer, Valley Catholic, 12
Annikah Tacchini, Lakeview, 12
Ashley Wright, Burns, 11
Macy Johnson, Scio, 9
Second team
Tatum Kelley, South Umpqua, 12
Raigan Obie, Pleasant Hill, 11
Sophie Moeller, Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph, 11
Kya Ellis, Yamhill-Carlton, 12
Abby Straight, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa, 10
Lacey Makinsen, Rainier, 12
Third team
Lacie Tiller, Burns, 12
Hannah Fendall, Sisters, 12
Kylie Kendall, Amity, 12
Kadence Norton, South Umpqua, 11
Anna Baumholtz, Dayton, 11
Bridget Shullanberger, Lakeview, 12
Honorable mention
Ally Schimel, Corbett, 11
Maddisyn Rico, Umatilla, 11
Kesley Stepleton, Vale, 9
Layla Burgess, Elmira, 10
Outfield
First team
Maddy Tuning, Yamhill-Carlton, 11
Taryn Ramsay, Scio, 10
Kylie Campos, Pleasant Hill, 12
Gracie Mello, Burns, 10
Second team
Ashlyn Vey, South Umpqua, 11
Taylor Donahue, Corbett, 10
Alex Rowley, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa, 11
Kacie Jacobs, Vale, 11
Third team
Josie Vermillion, Sutherlin, 11
LeAnn Dillavou, Lakeview, 12
Ella Renaeau, Brookings-Harbor, 9
Kyra Navari, Dayton, 10
Utility
First team
Myleigh Cooper, Scio, 10
Second team
Cooper Nave, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa, 11
Third team
Natalie Pike, Warrenton, 9
Honorable mention
Abby Riggs, Siuslaw, 10