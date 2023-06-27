 Skip to main content
Sheldon's Payton Burnham OSAA 6A Pitcher of the Year, Faulconer Coach of Year

Payton Burnham

EUGENE, Ore--- Sheldon Softball pitcher Payton Burnham and head coach Mike Faulconer have taken the OSAA 6A Pitcher of the Year and Coach of the year. OSAA made the announcement on Tuesday. 

The awards for Burnham and Faulconer come following Sheldon's 2023 6A State Championship (1-0 vs Oregon City). The Irish finished the season with only one loss (25-1). 

Below, the full list of 6A honors as announced by the OSAA:

6A

Player of the Year

Abby Carsley - 12 - McMinnville

Pitcher of the Year

Payton Burnham - 11 - Sheldon

Coach of the Year

Mike Faulconer - Sheldon

Pitcher

First team

Payton Burnham - 11 - Sheldon

Lily Riley - 11 - Oregon City

Rowan Thompson - 11 - South Salem

Second team

Destiny Cornwell - 10 - Sherwood

Amanda Peterson - 12 - Southridge

Third team

Gabby Urban - 11 - North Medford

Delaney Hoyle - 11 - Lakeridge

Mackenzie Bekofsky-11-McMinnville

Honorable mention

Gracie Huston -11 - Central Catholic

Macy Witt - 11 - Tigard

Lily Emrich - 12 - Cleveland

Lilly Ferres - 12 - Roosevelt

Catcher

First team

Abby Carsley - 12 - McMinnville

Kinley Pappas - 11 - Sheldon

Second team

Karen Spadafora - 12 - Tigard

Isabelle Brauckmiller - 12 - Franklin

Third team

Ella Kiehl - 12 - Nelson

Heather Ebner - 12 - McNary

Honorable mention

Sofia Cherry - 11 - Westview

Mackenzie Scott - 12 - South Salem

Infield

First team

Ashley Goodale- 12 - Mountainside

Ali Martinez - 11 - McNary

Allyson Nordling - 12 - Oregon City

Alexa Medley - 11 - Grants Pass

Brooke Peterson - 11- Sheldon

Second team

Sierra Llamas - 10 - Southridge

Elizabeth Brauckmiller - 12 - Franklin

LaTerra Foster - Frison - 10 - Gresham

Evyn Morriss - 11 - Westview

Margo McManus - 12 - McMinnville

Kaimalino Ingram - 12 - Forest Grove

Third team

Ella Dardis - 11- Tigard

Mya Ward - 10 - West Salem

Gloria Can Vazquez - 12 - McDaniel

June Woster - 12 - South Medford

Avery Coffin - 11 - Sheldon

Gina Allen - 12 - Oregon City

Honorable mention

Brooklyn Mills - 11 - Newberg

Kaylie Christopoher - 12 - Nelson

Kailen Steffek - 9 - Cleveland

Sofia Forbito - 10 - Nelson

Daisha Cornwell - 9 - Sherwood

Jordan Ingram - 12 - Forest Grove

DP/Utility

First team

Sophia Groshong - 11 - Westview

Natalie Macik - 9 - McNary

Second team

Avery Rust - 10 - TIgard

Third team

Kaylee Dinger - 10 - McMinnville

Honorable mention

Abby Langan -Forbes - 11 - South Eugene

Outfield

First team

Samara Miles - 12 - North Medford

Ailee Young -12 - Nelson

Meara Sain - 12 - Sheldon

Berkleigh Tuck - 10 - Jesuit

Second team

Addi Garrison - 12 - Westview

Jaydn Puncochar - 11 - Forest Grove

Lia Komitor - 11 - Lake Oswego

Kiarra Webb - 12 - Roosevelt

Third team

Ally Pagel - 11 - Oregon City

Leah Emerson - 10 - Barlow

Violet Siegel - 9 - McNary

Nicole Ledendecker - 11 - South Medford

Honorable mention

Mia Zachary - 12 - West Salem

Libby Hardee - 12 - McMinnville

Ellie Joseph - 10 - Oregon City

Maisy Schindler - 9 – Sherwood

5A

Player of the Year

Christine Berg, Lebanon, 12

Pitcher of the Year

Kadence Morrison, Dallas, 11

Coach of the Year

Brandi Jackson, Dallas

First team

Pitcher

Kadence Morrison, Dallas, 11

Addisen Fisher, Bend, 11

Alivia Holden, Lebanon, 12

Catcher

Maddie Holly, Wilsonville, 11

Hannah Jensen, Corvallis, 12

Infield

Christine Berg, Lebanon, 12

Grace Wilson, Wilsonville, 11

Taylor Kenworthy, Crater, 12

McKenna Kraft, Canby, 12

Allison Parker, Bend, 12

Outfield

Ava Carrol, Canby, 12

Gracie Goewey, Bend, 12

Serena Hattori, West Albany, 11

Alyssa Kilbane, Crater, 12

DH/Utility

Glory Pistole, Ashland, 11

Second team

Pitcher

Alexis Perez, Crater, 11

Jessica Cracknell, Rex Putnam,12

Holland Jensen, Corvallis, 11

Catcher

Bailey Tovey, Thurston, 12

Sophie Weathers, Bend, 12

Infield

Brooklyn Lick, Ridgeview, 10

Hailey Waldon, Eagle Point, 12

Taylor Aldrich, Bend, 10

Jocelyn Hanan, Eagle Point, 11

Kaelyn Golden, Dallas, 11

Outfield

Abigail Kessler, Crescent Valley, 10

Taylor Hadden, Wilsonville, 12

Amanda Hammer, Eagle Point, 9

Sadie Decker, Thurston, 12

DH/Utility

Natalie Just, Canby, 12

Third team

Pitcher

Anna Jardin, Wilsonville, 12

Tayha DeGrande, Ridgeview, 12

Catcher

Genevieve Osburg, Lebanon, 10

Lilli Reid. Crater, 12

Infield

Emma Sheets, Lebanon, 11

Gabby Montes, Thurston, 10

Alexis Mulligan, Lebanon, 11

Madison Price, Hillsboro, 10

Tessa Hobein, Ashland, 11

Outfield

Shyla Nunes, Bend, 12

Hannah Jimenez, Lebanon, 11

Mary Matthews, Wilsonville, 11

Payton Schwab, Crater, 11

Brylie Parks, Silverton, 11

DH/Utility

Lauren Glasser, Bend, 10

Honorable mention

Pitcher

Rylee Morris, Redmond, 10

Kasey Ogan, Thurston, 10

Catcher

Chloe Reams, Ridgeview, 11

Madison Bigej, Canby, 10

Outfield

Kate Kofstad, Silverton, 11

Adie McArthur, West Albany, 11

Avery Whiteaker, Rex Putnam, 9

Avery Arment, Caldera, 10

Caylie Alderman, Ridgeview, 12

DH/Utility

Jet Hovey, Bend, 11

3A

Player of the Year

Myleigh Cooper, Scio, 10

Pitcher of the Year

Ayla Davies, Burns, 11

Coach of the Year

Robert Medley, Burns

Pitcher

First team

Ayla Davies, Burns, 11

Tyler McNeley, Lakeview, 12

Briley Ingram, Yamhill-Carlton, 12

Second team

Violet Richardson, South Umpqua, 12

Kaya Taylor, Harrisburg, 11

Aimee Myers, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa, 11

Third team

Mary Crosby, Valley Catholic, 10

Bella Black, Pleasant Hill, 11

Rachel Baumholtz, Dayton, 9

Honorable mention

Nayeli Hart, Jefferson, 11

Alex Saunders, Banks, 12

Paige Dillard, Corbett, 12

Catcher

First team

Merissa Medley, Burns, 12

Cam Dalke, Scio, 9

Second team

Dorothy Adair, Yamhill-Carlton, 12

Montana Love, South Umpqua, 12

Third team

Gabby Bauer, Valley Catholic, 10

Shyanne Fenley, Pleasant Hill, 12

Honorable mention

Brylee Davis, Banks, 9

Infield

First team

Lexiss Antle, Yamhill-Carlton, 12

Aaliyah Gaboriault, Harrisburg, 12

Chloe Bauer, Valley Catholic, 12

Annikah Tacchini, Lakeview, 12

Ashley Wright, Burns, 11

Macy Johnson, Scio, 9

Second team

Tatum Kelley, South Umpqua, 12

Raigan Obie, Pleasant Hill, 11

Sophie Moeller, Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph, 11

Kya Ellis, Yamhill-Carlton, 12

Abby Straight, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa, 10

Lacey Makinsen, Rainier, 12

Third team

Lacie Tiller, Burns, 12

Hannah Fendall, Sisters, 12

Kylie Kendall, Amity, 12

Kadence Norton, South Umpqua, 11

Anna Baumholtz, Dayton, 11

Bridget Shullanberger, Lakeview, 12

Honorable mention

Ally Schimel, Corbett, 11

Maddisyn Rico, Umatilla, 11

Kesley Stepleton, Vale, 9

Layla Burgess, Elmira, 10

Outfield

First team

Maddy Tuning, Yamhill-Carlton, 11

Taryn Ramsay, Scio, 10

Kylie Campos, Pleasant Hill, 12

Gracie Mello, Burns, 10

Second team

Ashlyn Vey, South Umpqua, 11

Taylor Donahue, Corbett, 10

Alex Rowley, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa, 11

Kacie Jacobs, Vale, 11

Third team

Josie Vermillion, Sutherlin, 11

LeAnn Dillavou, Lakeview, 12

Ella Renaeau, Brookings-Harbor, 9

Kyra Navari, Dayton, 10

Utility

First team

Myleigh Cooper, Scio, 10

Second team

Cooper Nave, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa, 11

Third team

Natalie Pike, Warrenton, 9

Honorable mention

Abby Riggs, Siuslaw, 10