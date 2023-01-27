Shooting struggles lead to Beavs loss to Utah

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State's three-point struggles were a key factor in Oregon State's 63-44 loss to Utah, on Thursday, at Gill Coliseum.
The Beavs (8-13, 2-8 Pac 12) went 2-18 from behind the three-point line and 17-50 from the field.
Oregon State was led by freshman Jordan Pope. Pope had 11 points and three assists.
The Utes (15-7, 8-3 Pac 12) were led by Gabe Madsen who finished with 13 points and three rebounds.
Up next, Oregon State will play Colorado on Saturday. Tip at Gill Coliseum is set for 7:30 p.m.