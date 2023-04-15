Smith walks-off as Oregon State clinches series win over No. 23 USC

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Fans in attendance of Oregon State Baseball's game two against No. 23 USC were witness to an electric, 13-inning game on Saturday. A Tanner Smith walk-off single clinched a 3-2 win, and 2-0 series lead for Oregon State (23-11, 9-8 Pac 12).
With the win, Oregon State also clinched the win for the three-game series.
The Beavs and Trojans (21-12-1, 9-5 Pac 12) made it to the 8th tied at 2-2. They would go scoreless until the bottom of the 13th, when Tanner Smith sent a single to center, bringing in the winning run.
Jacob Kmatz managed five innings for the Beavs, allowing two runs off three hits. Kmatz registered four strikeouts.
Oregon State and USC will finish the series on Sunday. Game three is set for 12:00 p.m., at Goss Stadium.