Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 16 ft at 19 seconds and southeast winds 15
to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

South Eugene's Koen Thurman claims Roundball Play of the Week

  Updated
  • 0

South Eugene's Koen Thurman claims Roundball Play of the Week

Eugene, Ore--- South Eugene's Koen Thurman wins the "Abby's Legendary Pizza Play of the Week" for Week 2 of the Roundball Wrap.

