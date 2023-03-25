Stanford defeats Oregon State in game two of the series

STANFORD, CA- Stanford plated three in the first inning and didn't look back on their way to a 10-2 win over Oregon State.
Madyson Clark answered in the second with a RBI single to shallow left field to get the Beavers (10-17-1, 1-6-1 Pac-12) on the board.
Stanford used five in the third to add insurance to their advantage at 8-1.
OSU chipped away with a run in the fourth when Clark brought Des Rivera home on an E1. In the at-bat prior, Grace Messmer's double into left field moved Rivera across the diamond from first to third.
In the final inning, Stanford scored their final runs to secure the series win.
The loss was charged to Ellie Garcia (2-5) after she gave up all eight runs on six hits. Additionally, she walked two and fanned a pair. In an inning's worth of relief, Chloe Moffitt yielded two runs on two hits.
Game three of the series is scheduled for Sunday at noon.