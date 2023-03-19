Stanford Sweeps Oregon State Baseball

STANFORD, CA – Garret Forrester hit his third home run of the season, but Oregon State was unable to hold on to a late lead in a 5-4 loss to Stanford Sunday afternoon at Sunken Diamond.
Forrester hit a two-run home run in the fourth, then watched as OSU (12-8 overall, 1-5 Pac-12 Conference) scored two more in the fifth on a Tanner Smith groundout and wild pitch.
The Cardinal (13-5, 4-2), however, won thanks to a four-run seventh. Eddie Park drove in Stanford’s second run on a bases-loaded single and Carter Graham put the Cardinal ahead for good with a bases-clearing double.
Ben Ferrer took the loss after allowing two hits and a run in an inning of relief. He is 0-1 on the year.
Forrester had two of Oregon State’s three hits to lead the Beavers.
Oregon State returns home to host Portland in a midweek matchup Tuesday night at Goss Stadium.
First pitch is slated for 5:35 PM.