Stanford sweeps Oregon State Softball

  Updated
STANFORD, CA- No.3 Stanford completed the series-sweep over Oregon State with an 8-4 victory Sunday afternoon.

The Beavs (10-18-1, 1-7-1 Pac-12) battled back and answered to tie it at 3-3.

Eliana Gottlieb went 3-for-3 day, which included three hits and a pair of runs batted in to help the OSU offense.

Tarni Stepto (4-8-1) was charged with the loss after allowing nine hits and seven walks but struck out three.

Oregon State will return home to Kelly Field for a three-game series against the Ducks.

First pitch is set for Friday at 6.

