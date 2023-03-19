Stanford takes two-of-three from Oregon Softball

EUGENE— Oregon struck first, but No. 7 Stanford rallied to win Sunday's rubber match in their three-game Pac-12 softball series 3-2.
An Oregon 2-0 lead through four innings became a 2-2 tie when the Cardinal broke through in the fifth, and Stanford scored the game- and series-winning run in the sixth.
"We had opportunities; we had missed opportunities," UO coach Melyssa Lombardi said. "And I think that's the difference. So it's about not missing those opportunities moving forward."
"Stanford's a really good team and every inning was a back-and-forth battle," UO senior Ariel Carlson said. "And I think it really showed us what we're capable of. We were so close with them and we're tired of being so close. So we can just use that as motivation to come out next weekend and take one."
The Ducks open a three-game series against UCLA on Friday at Jane Sanders Stadium.
"We want to be on the other side of it," said Lombardi. "But also, we know that any time we have something that doesn't go our way, something good comes out of it. And I know that will happen as well. So, I don't think we change anything. We just keep battling and going after it. We know what we want to do."
First pitch is set for 6 PM.