Stoffal pitches complete-game gem, Ducks knock off No. 7 Stanford

EUGENE, Ore--- Led by a complete-game shutout by Jace Stoffal, Oregon Baseball earned a 4-0 win over No. 7 Stanford on Friday. Not only did the crowd at PK Park get to witness a shutout of a top-10 team, but it also witnessed one of the greatest pitching performances in Oregon Baseball history.
Oregon (23-9, 8-5 Pac 12) didn't have to change pitchers at all. Jace Stoffal went the length of the game, pitching 118 times along the way. Stoffal allowed just three hits, no runs, and struck out eight Stanford (22-9, 10-3 Pac 12) hitters.
With the win, Stoffal improved to 5-2 on the season.
Oregon star Tanner Smith became the all-time Oregon leader for doubles in a career (59) in the bottom of the 6th.
As a team, the Ducks had seven hits on 30 at bats.
Oregon's Colby Shade hit a solo home run, in the bottom of the 4th, to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead.
With Drew Cowley on 2nd, Jacob Walsh hit a two-shot homer to give the Ducks a 3-0 lead in the same inning.
Then, Drew Cowley hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 6th. The solo blast gave the Ducks a 4-0 lead, one the Ducks would never relinquish.
Up next, Oregon and Stanford will play game two at PK Park on Saturday. The first pitch is set for 2:00 p.m.