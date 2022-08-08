Stomp Out Suicide kids baseball camp

EUGENE, Ore. -- Former Oregon baseball player and "A World Free of Suicide" founder Carson Lydon is holding his first-ever Stomp Out Suicide Skills Camp at Hamlin Sports Complex in Springfield.
Session one is scheduled from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M on Friday, August 12, and is open for boys ages 7 to 12 and girls ages 7 to 16.
Day two will be Saturday, August 13, and is open to boys ages 13 to 18.
The camp cost $60 per person.
Kids in attendance will be able to fine tune their baseball skills and learn about the mental preparation of the game.
Campers will also receive "A World Free of Suicide" t-shirt, wristband, camp photo and player evaluation report.
Lunch will be provided.
All proceeds will be donated to mental health awareness and suicide prevention efforts.
"Erasing the stigma surrounding suicide in baseball is one thing," Lydon says. "A lot of athletes struggle with mental health. Just being able to wear "A World Free of Suicide" on your shirt while you're taking a ground ball is maybe a good start. Also just comfortability with the families and campers being able to talk about it. Going back to their friends, their schools and say, 'hey, have you heard about A World Free Of Suicide?' They can look it up online and see all the things we do and our mission and what we want to do."
Lydon started the non-profit organization "A World Free of Suicide" in 2017 after his childhood friend committed suicide.
Since then, Lydon has raised more than $70,000 towards suicide prevention awareness.
To sing up or learn more, click here.