...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft at 20 seconds
and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

Sun Devils' hot shooting downs Oregon, 90-73

EUGENE, Ore--- It seemed if Arizona State took a three-point shot in Thursday's game against Oregon, it went in. The Sun Devils hit 13 three-point shots and downed Oregon, 90-73, at Matthew Knight Arena. 

Arizona State (14-3, 5-1 Pac 12) shot 52.4 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from the three-point line. 

The Sun Devils were led by Desmond Cambridge Jr. who finished with 21 points and three assists. 

Four of Arizona State's starters scored in double-figures (D. Cambridge- 21, DJ Horne- 15, Dev. Cambridge- 14, W. Washington- 10). 

Oregon (9-8, 3-3 Pac 12) was led by Will Richardson who finished with 16 points. 

Oregon falls to 9-8 and 3-3 in Pac 12 play with the loss. 

On Saturday, Oregon will take on No. 9 Arizona at 3:00 p.m. That game will be at Matthew Knight Arena. 

