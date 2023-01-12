Sun Devils' hot shooting downs Oregon, 90-73

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft at 20 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&