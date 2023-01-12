Sun Devils' hot shooting downs Oregon, 90-73

EUGENE, Ore--- It seemed if Arizona State took a three-point shot in Thursday's game against Oregon, it went in. The Sun Devils hit 13 three-point shots and downed Oregon, 90-73, at Matthew Knight Arena.
Arizona State (14-3, 5-1 Pac 12) shot 52.4 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from the three-point line.
The Sun Devils were led by Desmond Cambridge Jr. who finished with 21 points and three assists.
Four of Arizona State's starters scored in double-figures (D. Cambridge- 21, DJ Horne- 15, Dev. Cambridge- 14, W. Washington- 10).
Oregon (9-8, 3-3 Pac 12) was led by Will Richardson who finished with 16 points.
Oregon falls to 9-8 and 3-3 in Pac 12 play with the loss.
On Saturday, Oregon will take on No. 9 Arizona at 3:00 p.m. That game will be at Matthew Knight Arena.