Sun Devils knock off Beavers, take series

PHOENIX, AZ- Travis Bazzana hit a grand slam and finished 3-for-5 while Brady Kasper stole four bases but Arizona State took the finale of the three-game series, 12-10.
Mason Guerra hit a first-inning three-run home run and Mikey Kane went deep for the third time in the series, but the Sun Devils managed to score six in the third, three in the sixth to tie the game at 10 and took the lead for good with two in the seventh.
Kasper finished the day 1-for-2 with three walks and four stolen bases.
Oregon State totaled 12 hits off six Arizona State (27-12, 13-4) pitchers, and drew nine walks. Micah McDowell and Kyle Dernedde had two hits apiece for OSU.
Oregon State remains on the road for one more game Monday against Grand Canyon.
First pitch is slated for noon.