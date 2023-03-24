Tanner Smith becomes all-time Oregon hit leader

EUGENE, Ore--- Tanner Smith became Oregon's all-time hit leader, with 247 hits, in Friday's 16-1 win over Northwestern State at PK Park.
Smith broke the record in the bottom of the 2nd. A one-out double broke the previous record held by Gabe Matthews (246 hits).
Smith finished with three hits on the day which raised his total to 249.
Oregon improved to 12-7 with it's third consecutive win.
The Ducks will be back in action for a double-header on Saturday. Game one is scheduled to start at 12:05 p.m. Game two will start at 4:05 p.m.