Tanner Smith earns national player of the week honors

  Updated
EUGENE- Tanner Smith batted .643 (9-for-14) with four home runs, 10 RBI, two doubles, and seven runs scored. Smith had multiple hits in three of the four games, including a pair of three-hit games while homering in all four games.

In the series opener, Smith set a new Oregon program record for career hits when he doubled in his first at-bat of the series.

He added two more hits in the Ducks’ 16-1 win, including a solo home run in Oregon’s four-run eighth inning. In the series finale, the Ducks’ left fielder homered for the fifth game in a row, marking the first time in program history that a player has hit a homer in five consecutive games. The two-run shot came in the sixth inning with Oregon winning 2-0 in an eventual 5-0 victory.

In game three of the series, Smith went 3-for-3 with a RBI double in the first, a three-run home run in the fourth and a run-scoring single in the sixth. The five RBI matched his career high. In game two, Smith hit a two-run homer in the fifth while scoring twice in the win.

