Tanner Smith walk-off double lifts Oregon past San Diego

EUGENE – With one swing of the bat in the ninth inning, Smith delivered a walk-off double giving Oregon a 4-3 win over San Diego while adding a new Oregon program record to his resume.
“In that last at bat I’m honestly not even sure what I hit. It might have been a change-up because it moved a bunch but it was pretty firm so it could have been a fast ball, but It was pretty good pitch. I have to tip my cap to experience and just being able to slow the moment down and just relax and enjoy it," Tanner Smith said.
Smith’s RBI double scored pinch runner Mason Lytle from second, giving Oregon (6-3) its second one-run win over the Toreros in as many days. Smith (2-for-5) also set a new program record for multi-hit games with the 67th of his career breaking the old record held by Gabe Matthews (2017-21).
“Always room to grow. We’re not asking them to be perfect, we are asking them to make progress every day and just get better," Head Coach Mark Wasikowski said.
Oregon is back on the diamond on Saturday with first pitch set for 2:05.