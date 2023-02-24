 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Traeshon Holden reinstated to Oregon Football team

  • Updated
  • 0
Traeshon Holden, the now former University of Oregon football player.

EUGENE, Ore.- One week after the Lane County District Attorney's Office said Traeshon Holden would not be charged after allegedly pulling a gun on another person, Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning announced Holden would be reinstated to the team.

In a statement, Lanning said, "Following the release of new information from the Lane County District Attorney’s office, student-athlete Traeshon Holden has been reinstated to the Oregon football team. We will always take allegations of this nature very seriously. However, when new information is provided by authorities, such as in this instance, disciplinary action will be reevaluated and adjusted, when appropriate.”

Traeshon Holden said via his lawyer," I'm happy to have been exonerated and I'm looking forward to a great season with the Ducks."

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

Recommended for you