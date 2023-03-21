Travis Bazzana helps Beaver Baseball defeat Portland

CORVALLIS – Travis Bazzana finished with three hits and Oregon State took advantage of five Portland errors for an 8-6 come-from-behind win over the Pilots on Tuesday night.
Bazzana drove home what turned out to be the game-winning run on a double down the right field line in the eighth, Micah McDowell to score from first.
Bazzana scored the Beavers’ final run of the game two batters later when Garret Forrester hit a deep sacrifice fly to center field, cementing Oregon State’s (13-8) win.
The Pilots went up 5-1 after three innings, and after OSU pulled to within one in the fourth, went up 6-2 on a Briley Knight home run. Mikey Kane drove in a run on a groundout in the fifth to make it a three-run game.
OSU tied the game in the sixth. Forrester reached on an error, allowing two runs to score. The Beavers tied the game when Portland committed its fifth error of the game on a grounder by Kane.
Ryan Brown recorded the final four outs for the Beavers to earn his first win of the season.
Oregon State stays home to host California for a three-game series.
First pitch of the opener Friday is set for 5:35.