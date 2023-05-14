Travis Bazzana's 5 hit day powers Oregon State past UCLA

LOS ANGELES, CA- Travis Bazzana set a career-high with five hits, including a ninth-inning grand slam, to lead Oregon State to a series-clinching 21-5 win over UCLA Sunday afternoon.
Bazzana reached base via bunt singles three times. He drove in a run on a single to right during OSU’s five-run seventh and hit his ninth home run of the season on a grand slam with one down in the ninth.
Bazzana ended the day 5-for-6 with five RBI and four runs scored.
The Beavers’ 21 runs scored were the most on the year, surpassing 19 scored against Coppin State in February.
Eighteen of the 21 runs came over the game’s last four innings.
Oregon State returns home for its last four games of the season.
Portland and Oregon State will play for the third time this season on Tuesday, May 16.
First pitch is set for 5:35.