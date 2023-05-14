 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum
temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central
Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley,
South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, Willapa Hills.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the
valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning
lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Travis Bazzana's 5 hit day powers Oregon State past UCLA

Beaver Baseball

LOS ANGELES, CA- Travis Bazzana set a career-high with five hits, including a ninth-inning grand slam, to lead Oregon State to a series-clinching 21-5 win over UCLA Sunday afternoon.

Bazzana reached base via bunt singles three times. He drove in a run on a single to right during OSU’s five-run seventh and hit his ninth home run of the season on a grand slam with one down in the ninth.

Bazzana ended the day 5-for-6 with five RBI and four runs scored.

 The Beavers’ 21 runs scored were the most on the year, surpassing 19 scored against Coppin State in February.

Eighteen of the 21 runs came over the game’s last four innings.

Oregon State returns home for its last four games of the season.

Portland and Oregon State will play for the third time this season on Tuesday, May 16.

First pitch is set for 5:35.

