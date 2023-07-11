Two Ducks, two Beavs selected on final day of MLB Draft

A pair of Ducks, and a pair of Beavs were selected on the final day of the 2023 MLB Draft on Tuesday.
Oregon 2nd baseman Rikuu Nishida was selected by the Chicago White Sox with pick No. 329. Nishida was picked in the 11th round.
Nishida becomes just the second Duck to ever be selected by the White Sox.
Oregon right-handed pitcher Isaac Ayon was taken by the Washington Nationals in the 20th round. Ayon was pick no. 585.
For Oregon State, right-handed pitcher Ryan Brown was selected by the Oakland Athletics as pick No. 466.
Brown saved 20 games in his career at Oregon State, which is good for 6th all-time in Oregon State history.
Oregon State infielder Mikey Kane was selected by the Chicago White Sox at No. 509.
The sophomore played in 59 games, batting .281 with nine home runs.