Two University of Oregon Women's golfers to compete in Augusta National Women's Amateur

EUGENE- For the second year in a row, Briana Chacon and Cynthia Lu earned an invitation to the Augusta National Women's Amateur for the second year in a row.
When the story was shot, Lu was sick and not at practice.
"I remember the first time driving down magnolia lane I was just like in shock," said Chacon. "I was like oh my gosh like all the greatest of the greats have been here."
72 of the worlds best female amateur golfers start at the Champions Retreat Golf Club, about 15 miles away from Augusta National for the first two rounds with the top-30 making it to the final round.
"Not a single blade of grass was out of place the entire course," said Chacon. "It's a lot more deceiving then on TV I feel like on TV does not do it justice at all it's a lot more hilly in person and the greens are a lot more tricky to read."
Putting was the main thing Chacon wanted to work on before her first round in Georgia.
Oregon Women's Head Coach Derek Radley caddied for Chacon in 2022, but this year will put the bag down and cheer for his players trying to keep them relaxed and remind them just how good they are.
"Cynthia did individually win in the PAC-12 Championships," Radley said. "So I know her expectations are high. Briana is a two-time all-American so she has proved to have success as well and you know they both missed the cut last year so I think this year they are going to be really excited to make that cut and go represent at Augusta."
Radley said regardless of the numbers Chacon and Lu write down on their scorecard, it's all about living in the moment.
"It's an experience that I'm so thankful that they get to have and you know they are going to give it their all but more importantly have fun and soak it in," Radley said.
"It's super fun to experience that together and to represent Oregon Women's Golf and I mean Cynthia is a super talented player so I'm really excited to see how we both do."
The first round begins on Wednesday, March 29th with the second round on Thursday. Friday is a practice round at Augusta National before the final round on Saturday.