Tyce Peterson walk-off lifts Beavs over Arizona, 2-1

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State freshman Tyce Peterson's walk-off single gave the No. 22 Beavs a 2-1 win over Arizona, on Friday, at Goss Stadium.
The Beavs trailed for a large part of the game, falling down 1-0 in the top of the 5th.
Oregon State (28-13, 12-10 Pac 12) evened the score in the bottom of the 9th, before Peterson's single brought in Canon Reeder. Reeder's score would secure the victory.
Up next, Oregon State and Arizona (23-16, 9-13 Pac 12) will play game two at Goss Stadium. Saturday's first pitch is set for 3:00 p.m.