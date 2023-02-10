 Skip to main content
UCLA Bruins pull away late, defeat Oregon State 62-54.

  Updated
  • 0
Beavers lose to Colorado in 2OT

LOS ANGELES, CA – Oregon State led by three after the third quarter, but No. 18 UCLA came back to defeat the Beavers 62-54.

Bendu Yeaney led OSU with 11 points and five assists. Jelena Mitrovic had eight points with 10 rebounds.

The Beavers stretched the lead out as much as eight, but a 4-0 run late in the quarter allowed the Bruins to close to 47-44 after three.

After trading baskets to open the fourth quarter, UCLA made its move. The Bruins reeled off nine straight points en route to the victory.

The Beavs close out the trip to Los Angeles on Sunday against USC with a noon tip-time.

