UCLA runs away from Oregon in second-half, Ducks lose in semifinals

LAS VEGAS- Top-seed UCLA outscored Oregon 43-26 en route to a 75-56 victory in the semifinals of the PAC-12 Tournament.

The Bruins shot 45 percent from the field, while the Ducks shot just over 33 percent.

UCLA went 9-19 (47.4%) from behind the three-point line. Oregon shot just 3-19 (15.8%).

Will Richardson and Quincy Gurrier each scored 10 points. N'Faly Dante, Kel'el Ware and Keeshawn Barthelemy each scored eight points.

The Ducks finish with a 19-13 overall record and 12-8 in conference play.

