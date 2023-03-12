UCLA shutouts Oregon, Bruins win three-game series

EUGENE – Oregon fell behind early and then could not muster any offense to come back in a 16-0 loss to No. 13 UCLA.
UCLA (12-3, 2-1 Pac-12) picked up the series victory with back-to-back wins after Oregon (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12) won the series opener on Friday.
“We have to put in a full week of work," said Head Coach Mark Wasikowski. "That’s what you do. You assess the things that you were weak at and you assess the things that need improvement and you attack those things in your week of practice.”
The Bruins scored four runs in the first and five more in the second to build a 9-0 lead.
Oregon starter Jackson Pace lasted just 1.1 innings, allowing eight runs (7 earned) on four hits with three walks.
UCLA added five more in the fifth and two in the ninth to wrap up the scoring.
Oregon was held to three hits. Rikuu Nishida broke up Kelly Austin’s no-hit bid in the fourth with a leadoff double. Jacob Walsh added two hits, a double in the fifth and a single in the seventh.
Ducks are back at PK Park on Wednesday for a non-conference game against Niagara.
First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 PM.