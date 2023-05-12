UCLA takes game one over No. 18 Beavs, 12-5

LOS ANGELES, Cali--- UCLA took a 1-0 lead in a weekend series with No. 18 Oregon State after a 12-5 win on Friday.
Trent Sellers got the start for the Beavs and pitched 4.1 innings, allowing six runs off seven hits. Sellers registered four strikeouts and fell to 6-5 on the season.
Jake Brooks started on the bump for UCLA and pitched 5.2 innings. Brooks allowed five runs off six hits, registering six strikeouts along the way. Brooks improved to 6-5 on the season.
Oregon State and UCLA will play game two on Saturday. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.