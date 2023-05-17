UO Men's Golf advances to 2023 NCAA Championships

BATH, Mich--- The Oregon Men's Golf team finished third at the NCAA Bath Regional on Wednesday, advancing the Ducks to the 2023 NCAA Championships.
The Ducks finished 14-under par as a team at Eagle Eye Golf Club. Georgia (-29), Illinois (-21), Florida (-12) and Texas (-15) took the remaining National Championship spots.
This will be the second consecutive year the Ducks have competed at the NCAA Championships. It's also the 32nd time the program has golfed at the NCAA Championships.
The NCAA Championships will begin on Friday, May 26.