UO Women's Basketball headed for NIT

EUGENE– Oregon has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
The Ducks are one of 64 teams in the postseason tournament while the full WNIT bracket, along with matchups, dates and times, will be revealed Monday at approximately 11 a.m. PT. The first-round matchups are scheduled to begin March 15-17 at 32 host sites across the country. UO is one of two Pac-12 teams to accept a bid into this year’s WNIT (Washington).
“Obviously, the goal each year is to qualify for the NCAA Tournament,” said Graves. “Having said that, if there is an opportunity to play meaningful basketball games, we are going to pursue that. There are a lot of teams right now who are done with their seasons, so we feel fortunate to have the chance to continue playing – and to play again in front of our great fans, for hopefully multiple games, at Matthew Knight (Arena) is always exciting.”