Utah powers past Oregon in game two of the series

EUGENE- The Utes hit four homeruns compared to Oregon's two to help secure a series win over the 13th ranked Ducks 8-2.
Karlie Davison, went 2-for-3 with two homeruns and four RBI's to lead Utah.
Terra McGowan hit her 12th homerun of the season, while Allee Bunker hit her 10th of the season.
Kai Luschar, Ariel Carlson, KK Humphreys and Allison Benning recorded the other four hits for the Ducks.
Bunker went 2-for-3.
Stevie Hansen suffered the loss, dropping her record to 18-5. Hansen pitched six innings allowing three earned runs on six hits with one strikeout.
Oregon and Utah conclude the three-game series on Sunday.
First pitch is set for 2 PM.