Utah scores triple digits, Utes beat Ducks 100-92

EUGENE, Ore. — Alissa Pili scored a season-high 30 points to lead No. 7 Utah to a 100-92 victory over Oregon.
Endyia Rogers scored 35 points to lead the Ducks (14-9, 5-7 PAC-12 play). Chance added 18 points while Grace VanSlooten had 15.
The victory gives Utah its 20th of the season, as well as ties them with Stanford on top of the PAC-12 conference after the Cardinal fell to Washington earlier on Sunday.
Oregon is on the road for four-straight games starting at USC on Friday.
Tip-off is set for 7.