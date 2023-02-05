Utah scores triple digits, Utes beat Ducks 100-92

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 16 ft at 13 seconds and west winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 6 AM PST Monday. Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. Gale Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. &&