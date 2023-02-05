Utah scores triple digits, Utes beat Ducks 100-92

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST
MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM
PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 11 to 16 ft at 13 seconds and west winds 5 to 15 kt with
gusts to 20 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft
at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 6 AM PST Monday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. Gale
Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST
MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM
PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 11 to 16 ft at 13 seconds and west winds 5 to 15 kt with
gusts to 20 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft
at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 6 AM PST Monday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. Gale
Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST
MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM
PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 11 to 16 ft at 13 seconds and west winds 5 to 15 kt with
gusts to 20 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft
at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 6 AM PST Monday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. Gale
Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Utah scores triple digits, Utes beat Ducks 100-92

  • Updated
  • 0
Ducks run past Washington State

EUGENE, Ore. — Alissa Pili scored a season-high 30 points to lead No. 7 Utah to a 100-92 victory over Oregon.

Endyia Rogers scored 35 points to lead the Ducks (14-9, 5-7 PAC-12 play). Chance added 18 points while Grace VanSlooten had 15.

The victory gives Utah its 20th of the season, as well as ties them with Stanford on top of the PAC-12 conference after the Cardinal fell to Washington earlier on Sunday.

Oregon is on the road for four-straight games starting at USC on Friday.

Tip-off is set for 7.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

Recommended for you