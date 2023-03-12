Utah sweeps Oregon State Softball, Utes victorious in extra innings

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Oregon State battled for 10 innings, forcing extras with a comeback in the seventh, but fell 6-5 on a walk-off double in Sunday’s series finale against Utah.
Des Rivera went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs. Frankie Hammoude hit a 10th inning home run to cap a 1-for-4 day at the plate for the Beavs’ cleanup hitter.
In the circle, Tarni Stepto tossed 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts while allowing two earned runs. She gave up four hits, keeping the Utes off the bases for much of the game.
After scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth, the Beavs got on the board in the tenth. Hammoude blasted her fifth home run of the year to right-center, putting OSU up 5-4.
The Utes battled back however, with a double and single putting runners on second and third for Ellessa Bonstrom. The no. 3 hitter doubled to left-center, scoring both to win the game for Utah.
Oregon State returns to Corvallis for its home opener on Friday against California.