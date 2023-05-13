Washington beats No. 24 Oregon, 18-8, to clinch series win

EUGENE, Ore--- The No. 24 Oregon baseball team struggled again at PK Park on Saturday. Rival Washington beat the Ducks, 18-8, and clinched the series win. Washington leads the weekend series, 2-0.
The Ducks have given up 32 runs in the first two games against the Huskies.
Jackson Pace got the start for the Ducks but never made it through the 1st. Pace allowed eight runs off six hits.
Turner Spoljaric relieved pace, doing 5.1 innings of work. Spoljaric allowed four runs off six hits, registering five strikeouts.
Oregon and Washington will play the final regular season game at PK Park on Sunday. The first pitch is set for 12:00 p.m.