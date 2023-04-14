Washington no-hits Oregon State Softball

CORVALLIS- Kelley Lynch and Ruby Meylan combined to pitch seven hitless innings for the Huskies who defeated the Oregon State Beavers 2-0 on Friday.
Washington pulled ahead and scored their runs on a Madison Huskey homerun in the third inning.
Grace Messmer extended her on-base streak to 12 times in 13 games as she reached on a walk in the sixth inning.
Tarni Stepto (4-12-1) suffered the loss after yielding the Huskies’ runs on six hits, and two free passes to first.
Oregon State (10-24-1, 2-13-1 Pac-12) and Washington will resume the series on Saturday. First pitch is set for 5 PM.