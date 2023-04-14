 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Washington no-hits Oregon State Softball

  • Updated
  • 0
Late field goal lifts Beavers over Huskies, 27-24

CORVALLIS- Kelley Lynch and Ruby Meylan combined to pitch seven hitless innings for the Huskies who defeated the Oregon State Beavers 2-0 on Friday.

Washington pulled ahead and scored their runs on a Madison Huskey homerun in the third inning.

Grace Messmer extended her on-base streak to 12 times in 13 games as she reached on a walk in the sixth inning.

Tarni Stepto (4-12-1) suffered the loss after yielding the Huskies’ runs on six hits, and two free passes to first.

Oregon State (10-24-1, 2-13-1 Pac-12) and Washington will resume the series on Saturday. First pitch is set for 5 PM.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

Recommended for you