Washington Softball outhits Oregon in back-and-forth game

SEATTLE, WA – No. 21 Oregon and No. 10 Washington traded haymakers throughout the game but the Huskies prevailed on this night, 13-8.
The Huskies (19-4, 1-1), took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning before the Ducks answered with five runs in the second inning.
Oregon (17-5, 1-1) loaded the bases after walks to Vallery Wong, Hanna Delgado and Tehya Bird. Pinch-hitter Karissa Ornelas singled to center field to score Wong. Terra McGowan then cleared the bases with a grand slam home run down the left field line to give the Ducks a 5-3 lead.
The Huskies scored once in the bottom of the second to make it 5-4, and then retook the lead with three runs in the third.
Trailing 7-5, Oregon answered again in the top of the fifth on Valley Wong’s three-run homer. McGowan singled and KK Humphreys walked. With two outs, Wong drove a two-strike pitch deep over the wall in center field for an 8-7 Ducks lead. It was the second straight game with a home run for Wong, who also had her second straight three RBI game.
Washington reclaimed the lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning, and then added four more in the sixth for the final tally.
The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at noon.