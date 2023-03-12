 Skip to main content
Washington State defeats Oregon State, Cougars win three-game series

  Updated
Beaver Baseball

CORVALLIS – Oregon State was unable to overcome two first-inning unearned runs in a 3-1 loss to Washington State.

The Beavers scored their lone run on a Travis Bazzana sacrifice fly in the third inning. It scored Tanner Smith, who singled earlier in the inning for Oregon State’s only hit on the day.

Jaren Hunter took the loss but allowed just two unearned runs in six innings of work. Hunter gave up three hits and three runs with six strikeouts. The win went to Connor Wilford, who improved to 2-0 with three scoreless innings. Chase Grillo finished out the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Oregon State continues its home-stretch with a game on Tuesday night against Nevada.

First pitch is set for 5:35.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

