Washington takes game one over Oregon, 14-5

EUGENE, Ore--- Washington took game one over the No. 24 Ducks, 14-5, on Friday at PK Park.
Logan Mercado started for Oregon in place of usual Friday starter Jace Stoffal. Stoffal is out with an injury.
Mercado pitched 3.2 innings allowing eight runs off six hits. Mercado registered six strikeouts and fell to 4-1 on the season.
Stu Flesland III started on the bump for Washington. Flesland pitched six innings, allowing two runs off five hits. Flesland improved to 5-2 on the season.
Oregon and Washington will play game two on Saturday. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.