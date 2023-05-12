 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum
temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Minimum temperatures
generally dipping into the mid 50s to lower 60s early each
morning.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the
valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning
lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Washington takes game one over Oregon, 14-5

EUGENE, Ore--- Washington took game one over the No. 24 Ducks, 14-5, on Friday at PK Park. 

Logan Mercado started for Oregon in place of usual Friday starter Jace Stoffal. Stoffal is out with an injury. 

Mercado pitched 3.2 innings allowing eight runs off six hits. Mercado registered six strikeouts and fell to 4-1 on the season. 

Stu Flesland III started on the bump for Washington. Flesland pitched six innings, allowing two runs off five hits. Flesland improved to 5-2 on the season. 

Oregon and Washington will play game two on Saturday. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.

