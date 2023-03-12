 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Washington upends Oregon, Huskies take two from Ducks

  • Updated
  • 0
No. 11 Ducks upset No. 3 Ohio State 35-28

SEATTLE, WA – No. 21 Oregon jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, but No.10 Washington came back defeating the Ducks 9-7.

The two teams combined to score 51 runs in the three-game series.

Oregon (17-6, 1-2) scored three times in the top of the first.

KK Humphreys led off the game with a single and scored on Terra McGowan’s double to left. Alyssa Daniell singled to advance McGowan to third and then McGowan scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead. Daniell went to third on a ground out then Hanna Delgado beat out an infield single to score Daniell with the third run of the inning.

Oregon is scheduled to play a non-conference game Monday at Seattle at 3 PM.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

Recommended for you